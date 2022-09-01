Minister says Adare bypass will transform lives of Kerry people

The Adare bypass and smaller planned projects for Newcastlewest and Abbeyfeale will transform the lives of people in Kerry.

That’s according to Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Fine Gael Limerick TD, Patrick O'Donvovan.

Yesterday An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road, which will be a 35km development.

Minister O’Donovan says this project will bring many benefits to people living in Kerry, as well as those commuting for work:

However, the Green Party representative for Tralee, Anluan Dunne says while he welcomes the rail link part of the development, the size of the road is far too big for what's needed.

He says this money should be used for public transport in the area instead.