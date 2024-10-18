Advertisement
News

Minister of State says new planning bill will benefit large-scale infrastructure developments in Kerry

Oct 18, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State says new planning bill will benefit large-scale infrastructure developments in Kerry
Share this article

The newly-passed Planning and Development Bill will make the planning system in Kerry more efficient for large-scale infrastructure projects.

That’s according to the Minister of State at the Department of Housing with responsibility for local government and planning, Alan Dillon.

The bill states that appeals to developments must now be accompanied by a statutory declaration that the submission is not being done as an attempt to delay development or for the purpose of payment.

Advertisement

Minister of State Alan Dillon says the bill will benefit projects such as offshore windfarms off the coast of Kerry which will require upgrades to the electricity network.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €50,000 allocated to Kerry County Council to support Christmas events
Advertisement
Second settlement reached following incident which killed Castleisland man
Opening ceremony for the Kerry HomeComing Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival
Advertisement

Recommended

Opening ceremony for the Kerry HomeComing Festival and the Global Gaelic Games Social Festival
Day of Prayer for Healing in Scartaglin on Sunday October 20th
Motorist advised Strand Street in Tralee closed due to fallen debris
Five Kerry businesses awarded Gold Membership of the Origin Green
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus