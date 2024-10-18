Minister of State says new planning bill will benefit large-scale infrastructure developments in Kerry

The newly-passed Planning and Development Bill will make the planning system in Kerry more efficient for large-scale infrastructure projects.

That’s according to the Minister of State at the Department of Housing with responsibility for local government and planning, Alan Dillon.

The bill states that appeals to developments must now be accompanied by a statutory declaration that the submission is not being done as an attempt to delay development or for the purpose of payment.

Minister of State Alan Dillon says the bill will benefit projects such as offshore windfarms off the coast of Kerry which will require upgrades to the electricity network.