Advertisement
News

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning to visit Kerry today

Feb 1, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State for Local Government and Planning to visit Kerry today Minister of State for Local Government and Planning to visit Kerry today
Share this article

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke will visit Kerry today for a series of meetings on matters relating to his brief.

Mr Burke will first visit Ballydavid for a meeting with a local group on rural planning and housing difficulties before visiting Annagh Banks ghost Estate.

Around noon, he will visit the housing development at Ard na Gréine, Milltown before meeing with the chief executive, the Cathaoirleach and the director of services at Milltown Community Centre.

Advertisement

The Minister of State will finish his itinerary in Kerry with a meeting with the Killorglin Chamber Alliance and a tour of St Finian's Hospital site in Killarney.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus