Minister of State for Local Government and Planning to visit Kerry today

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke will visit Kerry today for a series of meetings on matters relating to his brief.

Mr Burke will first visit Ballydavid for a meeting with a local group on rural planning and housing difficulties before visiting Annagh Banks ghost Estate.

Around noon, he will visit the housing development at Ard na Gréine, Milltown before meeing with the chief executive, the Cathaoirleach and the director of services at Milltown Community Centre.

The Minister of State will finish his itinerary in Kerry with a meeting with the Killorglin Chamber Alliance and a tour of St Finian's Hospital site in Killarney.