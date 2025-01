Kerry TD and newly-appointed Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley, insists women are taking up important positions in the Oireachtas.

It comes as the government is criticised for only appointing three women to senior ministerial roles, when the new cabinet was unveiled yesterday.

Minister Foley says she hopes more women will be appointed to Junior Minister roles, and points out that the Ceann Comhairle is a woman for the first time: