Advertisement
News

Minister Norma Foley launches SKDP’s WorkAbility Programme

Oct 14, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrynews
Minister Norma Foley launches SKDP’s WorkAbility Programme
Share this article

Education Minister Norma Foley has launched the South Kerry Development Partnership’s new WorkAbility Programme.

It is aimed at providing supports to individuals with disabilities to enter training, and the workplace.

The programme is co-financed by the European Social Fund and the Department of Social Protection.

Advertisement

The programme will aim to support over 75 people across the South Kerry Region over the next five years, to enter relevant employment focused training or employment.

It will also provide supports to employers who provide positions to those involved in the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Foley said there is a clear need to do more and more until it becomes the norm for people with disabilities to be part of the workforce.

Advertisement

She also encouraged employers to become involved and praised the Muckross Park Hotel for their participation in the programme.

SKDP CEO Noel Spillane noted the importance of the programme given the significant gap that still exists in Ireland in the labour force participation rates between people with and without disabilities.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry SuperValu stores win at National Grocery Awards
Advertisement
Kerry Sinn Féin TD backing party’s leadership despite crises
Department of Health and HSE respond to claim €350,000 needed to bring the Camp nursing home up to standard
Advertisement

Recommended

Cronin up for Player of the Year honours
Pats looking to keep title hopes alive tonight
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes
Department of Health and HSE respond to claim €350,000 needed to bring the Camp nursing home up to standard
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus