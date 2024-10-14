Minister Norma Foley launches SKDP’s WorkAbility Programme

Education Minister Norma Foley has launched the South Kerry Development Partnership’s new WorkAbility Programme.

It is aimed at providing supports to individuals with disabilities to enter training, and the workplace.

The programme is co-financed by the European Social Fund and the Department of Social Protection.

The programme will aim to support over 75 people across the South Kerry Region over the next five years, to enter relevant employment focused training or employment.

It will also provide supports to employers who provide positions to those involved in the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Foley said there is a clear need to do more and more until it becomes the norm for people with disabilities to be part of the workforce.

She also encouraged employers to become involved and praised the Muckross Park Hotel for their participation in the programme.

SKDP CEO Noel Spillane noted the importance of the programme given the significant gap that still exists in Ireland in the labour force participation rates between people with and without disabilities.