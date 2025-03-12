Minister Norma Foley begins five-day trip to London for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Minister Norma Foley is beginning a five-day trip to London today as part of the Government’s series of St Patrick’s Day visits.

The Minister for Children, Disability and Equality and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD will attend a series of events and she’ll also meet representatives during the trip.

Her department says this trip will highlight and celebrate the many close bonds between the people of Ireland and Britain across culture, tourism, language, music and enterprise.

During her visit to London, Minister Norma Foley will meet with Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson and Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan.

Minister Foley will attend and speak at the annual CHAMP St Patrick’s Day reception in Westminster today; this annual gathering promotes peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and throughout Ireland and Britain.

Tomorrow, Minister Foley will visit the London Irish Centre to hear about the work the centre does in supporting the Irish community in London. She’ll also meet with staff of the centre’s survivors' integrated service, which supports survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland who now live in London.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD will also visit the Irish Cultural Centre and on Friday she will attend a reception to celebrate the life of renowned novelist Edna O’Brien who passed away in London in July 2024.

The visit will culminate on Sunday with Minister Foley joining the festivities along the St Patrick’s Day Parade route in London and she’ll also address the Irish Festival at Trafalgar Square.