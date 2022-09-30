Advertisement
News

Minister has six weeks to make final decision on Kerry wind energy policy

Sep 30, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Minister has six weeks to make final decision on Kerry wind energy policy Minister has six weeks to make final decision on Kerry wind energy policy
Share this article

Minister Peter Burke will have six weeks to decide whether to overrule councillors’ selection of Kilgarvan as the only area in Kerry to be considered for wind farm development.

The Office of the Planning Regulator says it’s inconsistent with the National Planning Framework, and recommended the county development plan policy be changed, but councillors refused.

A ministerial direction was issued in August, and 785 submissions were made during public consultation.

Advertisement

Kerry Chief Executive, Moira Murrell has until October 5th to submit a report to the regulator, summarising councillors’ views and public submissions.

After reviewing this, the regulator will make a recommendation to Minister Peter Burke, who then has six weeks to make a final decision.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus