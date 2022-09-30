Minister has six weeks to make final decision on Kerry wind energy policy

Minister Peter Burke will have six weeks to decide whether to overrule councillors’ selection of Kilgarvan as the only area in Kerry to be considered for wind farm development.

The Office of the Planning Regulator says it’s inconsistent with the National Planning Framework, and recommended the county development plan policy be changed, but councillors refused.

A ministerial direction was issued in August, and 785 submissions were made during public consultation.

Kerry Chief Executive, Moira Murrell has until October 5th to submit a report to the regulator, summarising councillors’ views and public submissions.

After reviewing this, the regulator will make a recommendation to Minister Peter Burke, who then has six weeks to make a final decision.