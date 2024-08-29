Minister for Further and Higher Education defends Government’s record on student accommodation

The Minister for Further and Higher Education is defending the Government’s record on student accommodation.

The first round of CAO offers were issued yesterday and students are now beginning to search for accommodation.

There are reports that students are being charged over €8,000 for a share-room in student accommodation as demand outstrips supply.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan says the Government has taken many steps to address the issue.

He says these include providing supports directly to universities, changing the tax laws, providing rent credits and improving the SUSI grants.

Minister O’Donovan says he’ll fight at Cabinet for MTU to get funding to build student accommodation: