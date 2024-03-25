The Minister for Education says she looks forward to continuing her good working relationship with the new leader of Fine Gael.

Simon Harris officially became the leader of the party yesterday, and the Dáil will vote on his nomination as Taoiseach in the coming weeks.

The government parties Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Green Party have a majority, meaning Simon Harris will become Taoiseach save for a revolt from within the coalition.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the programme for government will continue after a Taoiseach has been selected.