Advertisement
News

Minister for Education looking forward to continuing good working relationship with new Fine Gael leader

Mar 25, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education looking forward to continuing good working relationship with new Fine Gael leader
Share this article

The Minister for Education says she looks forward to continuing her good working relationship with the new leader of Fine Gael.

Simon Harris officially became the leader of the party yesterday, and the Dáil will vote on his nomination as Taoiseach in the coming weeks.

The government parties Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Green Party have a majority, meaning Simon Harris will become Taoiseach save for a revolt from within the coalition.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the programme for government will continue after a Taoiseach has been selected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney 249 home development: building to start immediately says company MD
Advertisement
New Astellas facility hailed as largest ever FDI in Kerry as sod turned at site
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise
Advertisement

Recommended

New Astellas facility hailed as largest ever FDI in Kerry as sod turned at site
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise
Petrie departs as Ulster CEO according to reports
Killarney's Ava O'Malley selected for Ireland U18's for 6 Nations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus