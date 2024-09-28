Advertisement
Minister for Education commends people who’ve contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations

Sep 28, 2024 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education commends people who've contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations
Cllr for Kerry County Council Norma Foley (FF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
The Minister for Education has commended the people who’ve contacted Gardaí over historical sexual abuse allegations in day and boarding schools run by religious orders.

500 people have now contacted Gardaí and the force is appealing to people who wish to report crimes to come forward.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is thanking people for their courage in coming forward and she says more people may also wish to come forward in the future.

Minister Foley says work to establish the commission of investigation is ongoing:

