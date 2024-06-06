Minister for Education announces funding for two Kerry schools

The Minster for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has announced funding for two Kerry schools.

Minister Foley announced the grants for new classrooms and facilities at schools in Listowel and Dún Chaoin.

Scoil Réalta na Maidine in Listowel got initial project approval for a new special education needs classroom, a special education teaching room and a central activities room.

Advertisement

Scoil Naomh Gobnait in Dún Chaoin has been approved to tender for a new mainstream en-suite classroom, and a room for services like heating and water.

Included also is approval for upgrades to make it a two-classroom school, including a room for one-to-one teaching or group work.