Minister Foley announces childminders funding to develop services

Childminders are set to receive funding from today to develop their services.

The announcement was made today by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley.

The Childminding Development Grant provides up to €1,000 to assist both registered and unregistered childminders who are providing a childminding service in their own homes.

The grant will support childminders in purchasing toys, equipment, education resources, as well as IT equipment to assist childminders to engage with training and registration processes.

The grant scheme is open to all childminders, including those who are planning to open a childminding business during 2025.

75% of the grant is paid in advance to help childminders with the upfront costs of purchasing equipment.

Applications for the grant open today Tuesday, February 4th, and close on Friday, the 4th of April.

For further information visit the Radio Kerry website or gov.ie/childminding.