Minister confirms wedding photographs can be taken in Killarney National Park

It's been confirmed that wedding couples can have their photographs professionally taken in Killarney National Park.

There were claims that newly married couples were no longer allowed to take photographs in the park.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said he'd received a lot of calls from worried couples.

Advertisement

It'd been claimed recently that newly married couples were no longer allowed to take wedding photographs in Killarney National Park, with permits being required.

There were reports of park rangers approaching couples and their photographers, asking them to leave the park.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, has clarified there's been no change in policy and wedding photographs are allowed with a permit.

Advertisement

In response to a query from Kerry Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae, Minister O'Brien said there's absolutely no substance to the recent claims, and there's been no change of policy.

He says photography by the general public and amateur photographers is permitted, but commercial photography, including weddings, is subject to a permit, which has been the case for some time.

He says this is for insurance and indemnification purposes; he added the permits are readily available, and department staff will always accommodate photographers.

Advertisement

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is welcoming the clarification, adding he's delighted the longstanding tradition of couples taking wedding pictures in Killarney National Park can continue.