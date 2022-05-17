Minister confirms Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee now available for Ukrainian refugees

The Minister for Defence has confirmed that Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee has been made available to accommodate Ukrainian nationals.

Minister Simon Coveney confirmed this in response to a question from Dublin Fianna Fáil TD, Jim O'Callaghan about supports being provided.

Last month at a meeting of Kerry County Council, Director of Services, Charlie O’Sullivan said the local authority was in talks with the Defence Forces to acquire Ballymullen army barracks to increase the council’s short term accommodation capacity for Ukrainians.

In a written reply to a Dáil question by Dublin TD, Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney has confirmed that Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee has now been made available to Kerry County Council at their request to accommodate Ukrainian nationals.

He said following a request from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Affairs, lands at Gormanston, Co Meath have been made available for emergency accommodation and a reception centre.

The facility is now ready for operation with an initial capacity of 320 with 24 hours’ notice.

The Minister’s department is also in negotiations regarding the possible use Ratra House in the Phoenix Park to accommodate Ukrainians.