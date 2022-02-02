Advertisement
Migrant support services in Kerry welcome citizenship scheme

Feb 2, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The Tralee International Resource Centre has welcomed the scheme offering undocumented migrants here the chance to regularise their status.

The scheme, which is now open, is offering up to 17,000 undocumented migrants a path to Irish citizenship.

It will enable applicants who meet the relevant criteria, and their eligible dependents, to remain and reside in the State.

Mary Carroll, co-ordinator of Tralee International Resource Centre, which provides support to asylum seekers, says this scheme will finally allow undocumented migrants in Kerry to come out of the shadows.

 

