Mid Kerry nursing home receives positive HIQA report

May 27, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Mid Kerry nursing home receives positive HIQA report
A Mid Kerry residential care centre has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection on Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown on March 22nd.

The centre, which is registered to provide care to 58 residents, was inspected in 22 categories; and was found to be fully compliant in 19 areas; and substantially compliant in 3 – Fire precautions; infection control; and health care.

Inspectors noted there was not evidence that residents Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (PEEP) were regularly assessed or reviewed after admission; They also found the layout of the laundry rooms required to be reviewed.

Overall, the report found the centre was well resourced to ensure that residents were supported to have a good quality of life.

