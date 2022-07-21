Advertisement
News

Mid Kerry country guest house on the market for over a million euro

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Mid Kerry country guest house on the market for over a million euro Mid Kerry country guest house on the market for over a million euro
Share this article

A Mid Kerry guest house is on the market for over a million euro.

Grove Lodge Country House is a ten-bedroom en-suite guesthouse with an attaching private residence on the banks of the river Laune.

The property is for sale through joint selling agents Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty, and Kerry Property Management Ltd.

Advertisement

Mr Culloty says there’s a large demand for these types of properties due to the clampdown on Air BnB’s and business people are seeing the benefits of owning property to let short term.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus