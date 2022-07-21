Mid Kerry country guest house on the market for over a million euro

A Mid Kerry guest house is on the market for over a million euro.

Grove Lodge Country House is a ten-bedroom en-suite guesthouse with an attaching private residence on the banks of the river Laune.

The property is for sale through joint selling agents Donal Culloty of REA Coyne & Culloty, and Kerry Property Management Ltd.

Mr Culloty says there’s a large demand for these types of properties due to the clampdown on Air BnB’s and business people are seeing the benefits of owning property to let short term.