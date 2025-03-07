Advertisement
News

Microsoft signs corporate purchase agreement for North Kerry windfarm

Mar 7, 2025 12:23 By radiokerrynews
Microsoft signs corporate purchase agreement for North Kerry windfarm
Microsoft is set to purchase power from an onshore windfarm in Kerry.

According to the Irish Independent, the American company has signed a corporate power purchase agreement with Energia for two of its sites in Munster.

The 25MW Ballylongford windfarm, which is scheduled to be commissioned mid-2026, is set to be underpinned in the agreement.

Energia says the six turbine wind farm, which was granted planning permission in 2018, will have an operational life of 25 years, and generate renewable electricity for 14,500 homes.

