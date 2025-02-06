The late Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh is to be honoured by Munster Technological University.

The Kerry Sports Academy on the university’s North Campus in Tralee will be named after the legendary sports broadcaster.

The academy will be officially renamed at an event taking place tonight.

The family of Mr O'Muircheartaigh, who was from Dún Síon, will attend the event along with guests from sporting and community organisations.

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh had a long association with the Kerry campus and was awarded an honorary fellowship by the Institute of Technology Tralee in 2009. He was a member of the board of the Foundation chaired by Dick Spring that assisted in fundraising for the construction of the state of the art Kerry Sports Academy which opened in 2019.

The focus of its activities are to provide lifelong learning opportunities for all the community ranging from recreation, rehabilitation, health, fitness through to elite performance. The building is now a Centre for Universal Inclusive Sport Health and Leisure Education and has a particular focus on opening up physical activity sport and recreation opportunities for people with disabilities where both the facilities, equipment and expertise are specifically adapted for their needs.

Music on the night will be provided by members of the Kerry branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann whose headquarters are based in the Duchas Centre in the Kerry Sports Academy. The master of ceremonies for the event will be former All-Ireland winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide.

In a statement, President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack said ‘The naming of the main arena in the Kerry Sports Academy is a fitting tribute to Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, a true Kerryman, a great Irishman and a legend of Irish broadcasting.’