Michael Healy-Rae named among the Dáil's TDs who are landlords

One in five of Ireland's TDs are also landlords.

The most recently published register of members' interests, shows 32 of the 174 TDs in Dail Eireann have declared rental income for the past year.

Kerry TD and Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae listed a range of properties in his ownership, including a petrol station, B&Bs and forestry plots, according to the Irish Examiner.

The paper also reports that Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill's wife runs a B&B in Glenbeigh, which provides accommodation to the Department of Children.

The register shows that neither the Taoiseach or the Tanaiste are landlords.