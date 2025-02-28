Advertisement
News

Michael Healy-Rae named among the Dáil's TDs who are landlords

Feb 28, 2025 09:29 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy-Rae named among the Dáil's TDs who are landlords
Michael Healy-Rae during the General Election 2024 Kerry Constituency Count at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
One in five of Ireland's TDs are also landlords.

 

The most recently published register of members' interests, shows 32 of the 174 TDs in Dail Eireann have declared rental income for the past year.

Kerry TD and Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae listed a range of properties in his ownership, including a petrol station, B&Bs and forestry plots, according to the Irish Examiner.

The paper also reports that Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill's wife runs a B&B in Glenbeigh, which provides accommodation to the Department of Children.

The register shows that neither the Taoiseach or the Tanaiste are landlords.

