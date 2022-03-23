Advertisement
Michael Healy-Rae accuses Tánaiste of being cynical in his response to ‘airy-fairy’ comment

Mar 23, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy-Rae accuses Tánaiste of being cynical in his response to 'airy-fairy' comment
Photo: Kerry County Council
Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has accused Leo Varadkar of being cynical in his response to a comment made by the Kilgarvan politician.

Deputy Healy-Rae used the term 'airy-fairies' during a heated Dáil exchange between himself and the Tánaiste yesterday.

He says it wasn't a personal insult towards the Fine Gael leader who is gay.

The Tánaiste and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae clashed during a debate yesterday about a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal for the Shannon Estuary.

During the exchange, Deputy Healy-Rae made this comment:

Tánaiste Leo Varadar took offence:

The word 'fairy' can be used as a homophobic slur.

But Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he didn't mean it as a personal insult, adding that he's used the term on previous occasions in the Dáil in reference to other projects.

The Kerry TD says he wasn't referring to the Tánaiste's private or personal business and he can't apologise when he did nothing wrong.

He's claming Leo Varadkar is using the comment as deflection.

