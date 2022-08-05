Advertisement
Merciless riptides becoming increasingly common on Kerry beaches

Aug 5, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Merciless riptides becoming increasingly common on Kerry beaches
An experienced sea swimmer has said that rip currents are becoming more frequent on Kerry beaches.

Roisín O’Shea from Castlegregory was speaking in light of the tragic double drowning on Ballybunion Beach yesterday evening.

She swims on Banna Beach with her partner and nine-year-old son everyday.

However, the daily routine descended into a nightmare on Wednesday when she and her son got caught in a riptide.

She said she was drowning within a matter of seconds, despite only being waist-deep and having taken every precaution.

Roisín O’Shea insists that if it wasn’t for her partner, who’s a qualified sea lifeguard, both she and her son would have drowned.

She says she was completely at the mercy of the rip current.

