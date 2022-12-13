Advertisement
News

MEP Sean Kelly describes bribery scandal in European Parliament as 'disgusting'

Dec 13, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
MEP Sean Kelly describes bribery scandal in European Parliament as 'disgusting' MEP Sean Kelly describes bribery scandal in European Parliament as 'disgusting'
Share this article

Kerry MEP for Ireland South Sean Kelly, says he is personally 'disgusted' about the bribery and corruption scandal at the European Parliament.

Four people, including an MEP, have been arrested and items including phones, computers and hundreds of thousands of euro in cash seized as part of the investigation into alleged money laundering involving officials from Qatar.

Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was detained by police last Friday, is facing a vote by colleagues on whether to strip her of her role as as one of the parliaments 14 vice-presidents.
Sean Kelly says the scandal is shocking.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus