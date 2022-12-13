MEP Sean Kelly describes bribery scandal in European Parliament as 'disgusting'

Kerry MEP for Ireland South Sean Kelly, says he is personally 'disgusted' about the bribery and corruption scandal at the European Parliament.

Four people, including an MEP, have been arrested and items including phones, computers and hundreds of thousands of euro in cash seized as part of the investigation into alleged money laundering involving officials from Qatar.

Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was detained by police last Friday, is facing a vote by colleagues on whether to strip her of her role as as one of the parliaments 14 vice-presidents.

Sean Kelly says the scandal is shocking.