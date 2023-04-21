Advertisement
MEP elected Vice-chair of EU delegation for relations with the United States

Apr 21, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP has been elected as Vice Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the United States.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, was appointed to the role at a sitting of the EU in Strasbourg.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says the EU’s relationship with the United States is of central importance, with the two united in promoting democracy and prosperity.

MEP Kelleher says he hopes to promote greater bilateral FDI between the US and EU; and aims for greater cooperation on issues such as climate action, global diplomacy and international development.

