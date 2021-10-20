Men charged with possession of explosive powders, guns and a pipe bomb in South Kerry sent for trial

Two men charged with possession of ammunition, explosive powders, guns, an electric match and a pipe bomb in South Kerry have been sent forward for trial.

60-year-old Ivan Gilder of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem is facing charges under both the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, while 31-year-old Tomas Albrighton of Ardeen, Sneem, is facing charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ivan Gilder is facing 15 charges in total.

It's alleged that, on the 27th March, 2021 at Gearha North, Blackwater Bridge, Sneem, Ivan Gilder had possession of: a 12-gauge shotgun; a rifle; nearly 400 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition; 125 shotgun cartridges; and knowingly having in his possession an explosive substance, a pipe bomb.

It's also alleged he made or manufactured an explosive substance, had explosive powders, a radio-controlled multi-channel pyrotechnic initiator and control transmitter, an improvised electric match, 271 rounds of ammunition, two rifles, a shotgun and cartridges.

31-year-old Tomas Albrighton of Ardeen, Sneem is facing four charges.

It's alleged he, on March 27th in Ardeen, Sneem, had possession of two rifles, a shotgun, 271 rounds of ammunition and shotgun cartridges.

The men appeared in Killarney District Court yesterday, where the books of evidence were served.

Killarney solicitor Padraig O'Connell, who represented both men, said his clients have adhered to all conditions imposed by the court thus far.

The two accused were given alibi notice and were granted legal aid.

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell said his clients have been forwarded to the next sitting of the circuit court, where the cases will proceed on a plea of not guilty.