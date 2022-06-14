Members of Council of Europe in Kerry today

Members of the Council of Europe are in Kerry today.

The Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Europe is hosting a meeting in Tralee.

The executive works to foster consultation and political dialogue between national governments and local and regional authorities.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney, is a member of the Executive of the Congress.

The Bureau, or executive, is responsible for preparing proposals relating to general policy of the Congress, the budget and the local and regional monitoring missions as well as the local election observation missions.

It includes representatives from Ukraine, France, Belgium, Austria, Georgia, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Serbia, Armenia and the UK.