Melbourne Rose calls for more education and tougher sentencing for drunk drivers

The Melbourne Rose has called for more education and tougher sentencing for drunk drivers.

Dervla Dolan’s 18-year-old brother Enda was killed by a drink driver in 2014, on her 16th birthday.

Ms Dolan, who’s from Co.Tyrone, set up the “Run for Enda” in memory of her late brother; which has hosted several half marathons with hundreds of participants - in Tyrone and Melbourne.

122 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year.

The Melbourne Rose says more needs to be done to educate drivers and to bring down the number of road deaths:

