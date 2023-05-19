Advertisement
Meeting tonight on Feale/Cashen Estuary Drainage Project

May 19, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
A meeting is being held in Ballyduff tonight on the Feale/Cashen Estuary Drainage Project.

A proposed project recommends installing pumping stations to deal with flooding and increased water levels, which are having a significant impact on land drainage adjacent to the estuary.

Close to 700 houses are within this catchment area.

Following a process initiated by the OPW, it emerged the preferred option to manage flood risk and drainage is installing 16 pumping stations; dredging was ruled out.

There was a period of public consultation on this, and while it’s ended, no announcement has yet been made on the next step.

Tonight’s meeting at 8.30pm in Ballyduff Community Centre is being organised by the local committee, and is expected to provide an update for members of the public in relation to the process.

