News

Meeting today regarding current situation on Aperee Living Camp

Oct 13, 2024 12:17 By radiokerrynews
Meeting today regarding current situation on Aperee Living Camp
A meeting is due to take place at today for the ongoing situation at Ocean View Camp Nursing Home.

On September 11th, the HSE assumed interim responsibility of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View.

The HSE took over responsibility after HIQA, the health watchdog, cancelled Aperee Living Camp’s registration due to longstanding concerns.

The meeting will take place at 3pm at Camp Community Centre to update the community on the ongoing issue.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan, who has organised today’s meeting, says the nursing home needs to stay and the moving of patients should be delayed.

