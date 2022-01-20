Meeting over plans for 7 wind turbines to take place in North Kerry

A North Kerry wind aware group is to hold a meeting in Ballyduff on Sunday concerning the application to Kerry County Council to erect seven wind turbines near the village.

If the application is succesful, the 170 metre high turbines will be built on Ballynagare bog which is located between the villages of Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

A decision on the planning application is due on February 16th.

Linda Edwards of the Lixnaw Wind Aware Group says the turbines would be six times the height of Rattoo Round Tower.

The group is holding a meeting in Ballyduff this Sunday at 2.30pm.

She explains why they will be objecting to the application.

