Meeting for Glencar locals to discuss Glencar Resort Hotel

Sep 19, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
A meeting will take place for Glencar locals tomorrow to discuss potential plans for the Glencar Resort Hotel.

The Department of Integration has told Radio Kerry News it was offered the property to accommodate International Protection Applicants.

It's currently conducting a full assessment of the property.

The Department says if a contract is agreed, it hopes to use the former hotel to "shelter and support … vulnerable families" seeking international protection to ensure they don't become homeless.

It says, should the centre go ahead, its Community Engagement Team will provide detailed information about local supports.

The community meeting will take place at Glencar Community Centre at 7:30pm tomorrow (Friday, 21st September).

Rossbeigh-based Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it will give locals a chance to air their views:

 

