Advertisement
News

Meeting between councillors and Uisce Éireann described as effective as 'tits on a bull'

Nov 15, 2024 13:52 By radiokerrynews
Meeting between councillors and Uisce Éireann described as effective as 'tits on a bull'
Flooding at the junction of Library Road and Upper Church Street, Listowel on June 20th 2023
Share this article

A meeting between Kerry County Councillors and Uisce Éireann has been described as being as effective as 'tits on a bull'.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley;  he was one of a number of councillors who expressed their profound frustration with the water utility.

The councillors representing Listowel Municipal District claim none of the questions they posed before or during the meeting on October 23rd have been satisfactorily answered.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann had sent correspondence to Listowel Municipal District confirming that a drainage plan has been completed for Listowel, but failed to give any information about the plan's contents.

MD cathaoirleach, Fianna Fáil's Jimmy Moloney said he is nearly 16 years in the council but never in his life has he seen correspondence like this, calling it "disrespectful".

He said Uisce Éireann is treating the people of north Kerry like mushrooms, leaving them in the dark.

Advertisement

Cllr Mike Kennelly of Fine Gael said the recent flooding in Spain shows what is possible, and said it wasn't right that people are still living under the threat of floods.

He claimed Uisce Éireann is showing disrespect to the people of Listowel and North Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry said that the water utility was telling nothing to the people's elected representatives.

Advertisement

It was agreed they would write to the Office of Public Works and Uisce Éireann once again asking what exactly is in the plan and which body would take responsibility  for delivering it.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
Advertisement
Sustainable tourism event to take place in Dingle
Tralee man spared prison sentence for possession of child pornography
Advertisement

Recommended

Cobh announce departure of Head Coach Hunt
Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
Sustainable tourism event to take place in Dingle
Derry manager departs
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus