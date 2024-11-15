A meeting between Kerry County Councillors and Uisce Éireann has been described as being as effective as 'tits on a bull'.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley; he was one of a number of councillors who expressed their profound frustration with the water utility.

The councillors representing Listowel Municipal District claim none of the questions they posed before or during the meeting on October 23rd have been satisfactorily answered.

Uisce Éireann had sent correspondence to Listowel Municipal District confirming that a drainage plan has been completed for Listowel, but failed to give any information about the plan's contents.

MD cathaoirleach, Fianna Fáil's Jimmy Moloney said he is nearly 16 years in the council but never in his life has he seen correspondence like this, calling it "disrespectful".

He said Uisce Éireann is treating the people of north Kerry like mushrooms, leaving them in the dark.

Cllr Mike Kennelly of Fine Gael said the recent flooding in Spain shows what is possible, and said it wasn't right that people are still living under the threat of floods.

He claimed Uisce Éireann is showing disrespect to the people of Listowel and North Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry said that the water utility was telling nothing to the people's elected representatives.

It was agreed they would write to the Office of Public Works and Uisce Éireann once again asking what exactly is in the plan and which body would take responsibility for delivering it.