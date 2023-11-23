Advertisement
Meals on Wheels to open Tralee café to support activities and Christmas Day dinner

Nov 23, 2023 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Meals on Wheels to open Tralee café to support activities and Christmas Day dinner
Meals on Wheels will open a new café next month to raise funds to provide vital services for people in Kerry.

It's intended that the organisation's café will open on Upper Rock Street in Tralee in early December, initially for two days a week.

Profits will be used to fund Meals on Wheels' activities in the town and the Christmas Day dinner.

Paddy Kevane of Meals on Wheels, says the organisation is seeing a lot of older men in their 50s and upwards who are using their service.

The Tralee Café will open on Monday December 4th, more information can be found here.

If you wish to volunteer with Tralee Meals on Wheels, you may contact the Kerry Volunteer Centre on (066) 711 7966 or email [email protected]

