Managing director of the Ballyseedy Group, Nathan McDonnell has been elected as the new President of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

Ballyseedy is a premium food, lifestyle, and plants brand employing 150 people in Tralee, Cork, and Limerick.

Tralee man, Nathan McDonnell was elected as Chamber President at the recent AGM.

He takes over from Kevin McCarthy, managing director of the Garvey Group, who served as president over the past two years.