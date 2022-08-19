Mayor to welcome Roses to Tralee today

The Roses will be welcomed to Tralee in an official ceremony this afternoon.

The Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy is hosting the welcoming ceremony in The Square at 3.30pm.

The Roses are due to arrive to Kerry this afternoon having finished their Rose Tour in Cork last night.

Tonight, they’ll attend the Rose Ball which returns to a new location at the Kerry Sports Academy.

Throughout the weekend, there’ll be various activities in the town including amusements, entertainment, stalls and food markets.