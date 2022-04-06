Mayor of Tralee repeats calls for covered area in Tralee square

The Mayor of Tralee, Johnnie Wall has repeated his call for a permanent roof-like structure that would cover the Square in Tralee.
The Fianna Fail councillor raised the issue at a recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.
Cllr Wall says it would make the town centre viable again.
He believes a covered area could bring a shopping centre back into the town.
The mayor is calling on Kerry County Council to deliver a design brief as soon as possible.
