Mayor of Tralee hits out at lack of progress made regarding Fels Point site

Mar 5, 2025 17:40 By radiokerrynews
The Mayor of Tralee has hit out at the lack of progress being made regarding the Fels Point site.

Mayor of Tralee and Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy tabled a motion seeking an update on the project at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He sought information as to when the council would seek expressions of interest in the Fels Point site.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy told the meeting that this issue was going around in circles and stated it was very frustrating.

Expressions of interest to develop the council-owned site beside the Rose Hotel were first sought just before the pandemic.

In March 2020, Kerry County Council published an invitation for expressions of interest to develop the sites beside the Rose Hotel.

Cllr Sheehy stated he received a verbal commitment in 2022 that expressions of interest were being advertised but he says nothing has happened since.

He says this is a beautiful area of town with lots of amenities nearby but he says that it is being totally under-utilised; he added that it’s just used for a circus and as a holding site for St Patrick’s Day.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated its planning department is formulating an updated settlement plan for the Tralee MD, which will update the existing town plan.

It says this will provide a clear framework for the future development of the lands at Fels Point.

The council added that it intends to move forward with a new expression of interest for the Fels Point site following the adoption of the variation to the County Development Plan; this is expected to be completed in Q2 or Q3 of this year.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says there is huge potential with this site and he says expressions of interest should be sought now.

