Mayor of Killarney says volume of some buskers is unacceptable

The Mayor of Killarney says the volume of music by some buskers in the town is unacceptable.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Labour councillor Marie Moloney, says the amplification and volume of busking needs to be dealt with.

Cllr Moloney says it’s unacceptable that certain individuals come to Killarney and blast music late into the night.

She adds residents in the town are constantly being disturbed by high-volume busking.

The Labour councillor is calling on the council to fast-track busking by-laws and introduce them without further delay.