News

Mayor of Kerry visiting New York for St Patrick's Day

Mar 11, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry visiting New York for St Patrick's Day
Representatives from Kerry County Council will visit the USA and UK for St. Patrick's Day.

The Mayor of Kerry, Breandán Fitzgerald will travel to New York, while Leas-Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgearld will visit London.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald will visit the Big Apple with two directors of services at Kerry County Council.

During the visit they will attend a reception hosted by Mayor of New York, Eric Adams; meet with Irish and American enterprises; and march in the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the trip is vital to reaffirm the strong connections between Kerry and New York, and Ireland and the US.

