Mayor of Kerry continues public engagements in New York for St Patrick’s Day

The Mayor of Kerry is continuing his public engagements in New York for St Patrick’s Day.

Cathaoirleach John Francis Flynn attended the launch of the American Ireland Business Chamber Report 2023, by Tánaiste Mícheal Martin; and met with representatives of the American Ireland Chamber, Tourism Ireland North America, and IDA North America.

Cllr Flynn will today visit the 9/11 Memorial and meet relatives of firefighters who lost loved ones in the attack.

Advertisement

He is joined on the trip by Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and the council’s Tourism Officer, John Griffin

The group will later meet with members of the Kerry New York Association; who they will join for the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue tomorrow.