Mayor claims there's a 12-inch crack on popular Kerry road

The Mayor of Kerry County Council has said it’s only a matter of time before a popular South Kerry road splits in two.

John Francis Flynn made reference to the main N70 road between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen, near Tullig Cross, at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The road, he claims, has a 12-inch crack in the middle of it and is unsafe for road users, particularly bus drivers and tourists.

Kerry County Council says it will contact Transport Infrastructure Ireland to examine the matter.