Mayor claims there's a 12-inch crack on popular Kerry road

Aug 14, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrynews
Mayor claims there's a 12-inch crack on popular Kerry road
Fianna Fáil councillor, John Francis Flynn, has today been elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council at the local authority's Annual Meeting at County Buildings today. Cllr Flynn, from Upper Tullig, Killorglin, represents the Kenmare Municipal District and is the 67th person to hold the position of chairperson of the council. The 31-year-old has been a member of Kerry County Council since 2014.
The Mayor of Kerry County Council has said it’s only a matter of time before a popular South Kerry road splits in two.

John Francis Flynn made reference to the main N70 road between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen, near Tullig Cross, at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The road, he claims, has a 12-inch crack in the middle of it and is unsafe for road users, particularly bus drivers and tourists.

Kerry County Council says it will contact Transport Infrastructure Ireland to examine the matter.

