May was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory

Last month was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory.
Figures from Met Éireann, show the South Kerry weather station recorded a total of 74.2mm of rainfall during May, 79% of the long-term average for the month.
The wettest day was the 18th, when 11mm of rain fell.
The average temperature for May at Valentia Observatory was 12.7 degrees; the 15th was the hottest day, when the mercury reached 17.5 degrees.
A total of 158 hours of sunshine were recorded during the month at the Cahersiveen weather station.