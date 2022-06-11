May was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory

Last month was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory.

Figures from Met Éireann, show the South Kerry weather station recorded a total of 74.2mm of rainfall during May, 79% of the long-term average for the month.

The wettest day was the 18th, when 11mm of rain fell.

The average temperature for May at Valentia Observatory was 12.7 degrees; the 15th was the hottest day, when the mercury reached 17.5 degrees.

A total of 158 hours of sunshine were recorded during the month at the Cahersiveen weather station.