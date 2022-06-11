Advertisement
News

May was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory

Jun 11, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
May was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory May was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory
Share this article

Last month was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory.

 

Figures from Met Éireann, show the South Kerry weather station recorded a total of 74.2mm of rainfall during May, 79% of the long-term average for the month.

Advertisement

 

The wettest day was the 18th, when 11mm of rain fell.

 

Advertisement

The average temperature for May at Valentia Observatory was 12.7 degrees; the 15th was the hottest day, when the mercury reached 17.5 degrees.

 

A total of 158 hours of sunshine were recorded during the month at the Cahersiveen weather station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus