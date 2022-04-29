May bank holiday weekend sees return of Kerry festivals

Several festivals are taking place across the county over this coming bank holiday weekend.

It’s the return of many of events after a two year hiatus as a result of pandemic restrictions.

As well as the Rally of the Lakes, there are plenty of options for entertainment across the county this weekend.

In North Kerry, yoga lovers can take part in the MOYA festival which is happening in Ballybunion.

The festival kicks off tomorrow morning with a Mindfulness by the Sea event.

The Tralee Food Festival begins today with a taste trail, sustainability workshops and live music all around the town until Monday.

Walkers, meanwhile, can head on the Kerry Camino on the Dingle Way over the next three days.

In South Kerry, the inaugural Ceol for Cúnamh weekend is happening in Portmagee.

It'll feature a marathon music session in memory of some much loved locals with donations going to Cúnamh Iveragh respite centre.

The Road Safety Authority is appealing to anyone travelling this bank holiday weekend to take extra care on the road.