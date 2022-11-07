Material causing alleged position in Laune River most likely carried by tides

Material causing alleged pollution in the Laune River is most likely being carried in and out by the tides.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, which was replying to a motion at the recent Kenmare MD meeting by Cllr Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill said the council must immediately investigate the cause and source of sewerage pollution on the river.

In its reply, the council said no issues or faults were found by its Water Services Department in visual inspections of the river.

The council says the material it observed doesn’t appear to be related to sewerage discharge, but analysis found algae and other organic matter was present.