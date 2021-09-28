Advertisement
Marine minister urged to protect Kerry fishermen

Sep 28, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Marine minister urged to protect Kerry fishermen
Sinn Féin's Cllr Cathal Foley
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is being urged to begin a consultation process to protect Kerry fishing communities.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley was speaking after a Court of Appeal decision resulted in the lifting of restrictions on large trawlers from fishing close to the Kerry coast.

The decision, which has been overturned with immediate effect, had previously banned trawlers over 18 metres in length fishing within six nautical miles of the Irish coast.

Councillor Cathal Foley says a ban on large trawlers is vital on environmental grounds due to the overfishing of sprat and other smaller fish.

He’s calling for the marine minister to protect small inshore fishermen.

