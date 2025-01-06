Advertisement
Many post offices in Kerry will remain closed today due to heavy snowfall

Jan 6, 2025 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Many post offices in Kerry will remain closed today due the heavy snowfall over the past 36 hours.

An Post has warned customers that letter and parcel deliveries, as well as Post Office services, have been severely impacted by the weather.

The national postal service says it will not be possible to deliver letters or parcels on the majority of postal routes in Kerry, as well as some other counties: Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and some parts of Wicklow.

It expects some post offices will be able to reopen later today, once power and access are restored.

An Post's spokesperson says services will resume as soon as safety and local access allow.

For more information see anpost.com.

