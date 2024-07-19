Advertisement
Man’s body found on Mount Brandon after rescue operation

Jul 19, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Man’s body found on Mount Brandon after rescue operation
A man’s body was recovered from Mount Brandon yesterday afternoon.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated a rescue operation on the West Kerry mountain, after receiving a call that a male hiker had fallen at around 1:50pm.

The Rescue 115 helicopter located the man’s body at around 3:15pm.

He had suffered what was described as a very high fall, and was deceased when he was located.

The man's body was extracted over a number of hours, and he was brought by rescue helicopter to University Hospital Kerry at 7pm yesterday.

Gardaí, Dingle coast guard, and the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were also involved in the operation.

