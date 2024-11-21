Man who stabbed friend 'in boiling blood' in Tralee convicted of murder

A man who stabbed his friend and neighbour 'in boiling blood' after being kicked out of his apartment has been convicted of murder.

52-year-old Patrick Murphy of no fixed abode had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Joseph Brosnan in Tralee on 22nd May 2022.

Mr Brosnan died from the injuries he sustained in the stabbing at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre.

This afternoon, the jury of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court rejected Mr Murphy's claim of self-defense and returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.

The deceased, Joseph Brosnan, and his friend Kamil Lisowski had been drinking and watching TV in Mr Brosnan's apartment when the accused, Patrick Murphy, joined them.

An insult caused Mr Lisowski to slap Mr Murphy, who was asked to leave.

He returned later, apologised, but was 'pushed out vigorously'.

Patrick Murphy returned, armed with a large kitchen knife, and stabbed Mr Brosnan three times, with the fatal wound penetrating his heart.

Joseph Brosnan experienced massive bleeding and is reported to have told Mr Lisowski, 'I’m dying', before rapidly succumbing to his injuries on the sofa.

The prosecution argued Mr Murphy had clear intent to kill or cause serious injury.

Witnesses described him as agitated, holding a knife and rock, and acting 'psychotic'.

Patrick Murphy claimed he acted in self-defence after being beaten and provoked by Mr Brosnan and Mr Lisowski.

He initially told Gardaí he was a 'peacemaker' and that he didn’t know who had stabbed Joseph Brosnan.

When he was arrested and interviewed, he suggested the deceased had suffered a seizure, before eventually admitting holding a knife and "jabbing back" in fear, although he claimed he had no intention of killing.

He admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and tablets during the incident.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours before delivering a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.

Mr Justice Paul Burns remanded Mr Murphy in custody until he will be sentenced on December 16th, with victim impact statements to be presented on the same date.