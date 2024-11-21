Advertisement
News

Man who stabbed friend 'in boiling blood' in Tralee convicted of murder

Nov 21, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Man who stabbed friend 'in boiling blood' in Tralee convicted of murder
Share this article

A man who stabbed his friend and neighbour 'in boiling blood' after being kicked out of his apartment has been convicted of murder.

52-year-old Patrick Murphy of no fixed abode had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Joseph Brosnan in Tralee on 22nd May 2022.

Mr Brosnan died from the injuries he sustained in the stabbing at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre.

Advertisement

This afternoon, the jury of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court rejected Mr Murphy's claim of self-defense and returned a unanimous verdict of guilty  of murder.

The deceased, Joseph Brosnan, and his friend Kamil Lisowski had been drinking and watching TV in Mr Brosnan's apartment when the accused, Patrick Murphy, joined them.

An insult caused Mr Lisowski to slap Mr Murphy, who was asked to leave.

Advertisement

He returned later, apologised, but was 'pushed out vigorously'.

Patrick Murphy returned, armed with a large kitchen knife, and stabbed Mr Brosnan three times, with the fatal wound penetrating his heart.

Joseph Brosnan experienced massive bleeding and is reported to have told Mr Lisowski, 'I’m dying', before rapidly succumbing to his injuries on the sofa.

Advertisement

The prosecution argued Mr Murphy had clear intent to kill or cause serious injury.

Witnesses described him as agitated, holding a knife and rock, and acting 'psychotic'.

Patrick Murphy claimed he acted in self-defence after being beaten and provoked by Mr Brosnan and Mr Lisowski.

Advertisement

He initially told Gardaí he was a 'peacemaker' and that he didn’t know who had stabbed Joseph Brosnan.

When he was arrested and interviewed, he suggested the deceased had suffered a seizure, before eventually admitting holding a knife and "jabbing back" in fear, although he claimed he had no intention of killing.

He admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and tablets during the incident.

Advertisement

The jury deliberated for just over two hours before delivering a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.

Mr Justice Paul Burns remanded Mr Murphy in custody until he will be sentenced on December 16th, with victim impact statements to be presented on the same date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorists warned of treacherous road conditions this evening, tonight and tomorrow
Advertisement
Seven Kerry stores honoured for retail excellence
Festive Markets for Christmas in Killarney festival
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists warned of treacherous road conditions this evening, tonight and tomorrow
Mageean To Use Injury As The Fuel To Fire In LA
Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team Effort
Sherwood Not Available For Munster Semi Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus