Man who died while on Carrauntoohil to be laid to rest today

Jun 9, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
The funeral is to take place today of the man who died while climbing Carrauntoohil last week.

John Dunne, who's from Tipperary, passed away after he failed to return to his accommodation after being on the MacGillicuddy Reeks last Wednesday.

His remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am today for Requiem Mass at 11am.

He'll be laid to rest in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey,

John is survived by his wife Mary, son Eoin, and his two brothers.

 

