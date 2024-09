The man who died in a workplace accident in West Kerry will be laid to rest today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Dingle at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Fionnán Lynch, who was aged in his 50s and from Kilfountain in Dingle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The requiem Mass for Mr Lynch will take place at St Mary's Church, Dingle at 11am, followed by burial in St Brendan's Cemetery.

